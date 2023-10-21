Navratri 2023: 5 step skin care for Ashtami celebration

Lifestyle
Here's a simple 5-step skincare routine to help you achieve a radiant and healthy complexion.
Start with a gentle cleanser to remove any makeup, dirt, and impurities from your skin. Choose a cleanser that suits your skin type, whether it's oily, dry, or combination.
Exfoliating your skin helps remove dead skin cells, revealing a brighter complexion. Use a mild exfoliating scrub or chemical exfoliant to prevent skin dullness and congestion.
For special occasions like Ashthami, consider using a face mask that addresses your specific skin concerns, such as brightening, hydrating, or purifying masks.
Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it for the next steps. Look for a toner that suits your skin type, such as hydrating, soothing, or astringent toners.
Apply a lightweight, hydrating serum or moisturizer to keep your skin plump and well-moisturized. Ensure it contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or natural oils.