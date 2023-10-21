Lifestyle

Durga Puja 2023: Meet the descendants of Mahishasura

Do you know that there are descendants of Mahishasura in India?

Image credits: adobe stock

Descendants of Mahishasura still exist in India

It was during Navratri that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. His descendants still live in various parts of India.

Image credits: adobe stock

Where do they live?

The people of the Asur tribe living in the Majrabari tea garden area of Alipurduar, bordering Assam and West Bengal claim themselves to be the descendants of the demon Mahishasura.
 

Image credits: Getty

Why does this tribe mourn during Navratri?

The people of this tribe believe that Mahishasura was their ancestor and therefore they mourn during Navratri.

Image credits: Getty

No Celebration during Navratri

People of this tribe neither wear new clothes nor celebrate any kind of festival during Navratri. This tribe also lives in Jharkhand and Bihar.

Image credits: Getty

Tribe's surname is 'Asur'

The name of most of the people of this tribe is Asur. Their folklore completely contrasts with that of the story of Goddess Durga and Mahishasura as described in Hindu Puranas.

Image credits: Getty

Respect for Women

People of the Asur tribe say that during the reign of King Mahishasura, women were highly respected. No one could exploit women in his kingdom.

Image credits: Getty

Gods feared Mahishasura

Asur tribe people say that the Gods were afraid after seeing the might of Mahishasura. So they killed him and propagated it wrongly.

Image credits: Getty
