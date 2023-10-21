Lifestyle

Dussehra 2023: 5 must witness celebrations in India

While there are countless places where Dussehra is celebrated, here are five must-visit destinations to witness the grandeur of this festival.

Image credits: Getty

Kota, Rajasthan

This Dussehra is known for its unique tradition of organizing a "Ravan Dahan" on the banks of the Chambal River. The event is marked by cultural performances, fairs, and fireworks.

Image credits: Getty

Bastar, Chhattisgarh

Here, Dussehra is celebrated over a 75-day period, making it one of the longest Dussehra festivals. There is a procession where tribal deities are carried in a vibrant parade.

Image credits: Getty

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, India's spiritual hub, features Ramlila shows at the Ganges ghats. The Dussehra procession and the ghat-lit oil lamps create an enchanting setting.

Image credits: Getty

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Kullu Dussehra, famed for its extended festivities, captivates with a lively procession featuring local deities and ornate chariots.Valley's natural beauty adds to the allure.

Image credits: Getty

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore dazzles with its grand Dussehra festivities, featuring royal processions, adorned elephants, musicians, artists, and the illuminated spectacle of Mysore Palace.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One