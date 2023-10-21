Dussehra 2023: 5 must witness celebrations in India

Lifestyle
While there are countless places where Dussehra is celebrated, here are five must-visit destinations to witness the grandeur of this festival.
This Dussehra is known for its unique tradition of organizing a "Ravan Dahan" on the banks of the Chambal River. The event is marked by cultural performances, fairs, and fireworks.
Here, Dussehra is celebrated over a 75-day period, making it one of the longest Dussehra festivals. There is a procession where tribal deities are carried in a vibrant parade.
Varanasi, India's spiritual hub, features Ramlila shows at the Ganges ghats. The Dussehra procession and the ghat-lit oil lamps create an enchanting setting.
Kullu Dussehra, famed for its extended festivities, captivates with a lively procession featuring local deities and ornate chariots.Valley's natural beauty adds to the allure.
Mysore dazzles with its grand Dussehra festivities, featuring royal processions, adorned elephants, musicians, artists, and the illuminated spectacle of Mysore Palace.