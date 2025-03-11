Lifestyle
Lips play a very important role in the beauty of the face. But sometimes, due to the blackness of the lips, your entire face starts to look bad.
These home remedies will not only remove the blackness of your lips but also make them naturally pink. So let's know how you can make your lips pink with natural things.
To get rid of dark lips, you can prepare a scrub by mixing coconut oil and sugar. It will help in removing the blackness of your lips, moisturizing them and making them pink.
To make your lips pink, you can use rose petals. Rose petals contain antioxidants and vitamin C which will make the lips pink and soft.
You can apply a mixture of lemon juice and honey on dark lips. Lemon juice contains vitamin C which will help in making your lips pink, honey will make your lips soft.
Apply beetroot juice on your lips to cleanse and naturally pinken them. It is very helpful in making the lips pink and shiny.
