5 reasons why you feel constipated before periods

Common issues before cramps

Stomach pain and back pain are common menstrual cramps. But constipation before menstruation is a problem that plagues most women.

What are the causes?

The following are some of the causes of constipation before menstruation.

1. Hormonal Imbalance

2. Excessive prostaglandin

The body produces prostaglandin before menstruation. This helps the uterus to contract. This can slow down bowel movements and lead to constipation.

3. Eating junk food

Cravings for salty, sugary, or processed foods increase before menstruation. These can lead to constipation.

4. Stress

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can increase stress and anxiety. Stress is a major cause of constipation.

5. Iron Supplements

Some women take iron supplements to prevent anemia. Experts say that iron supplements can lead to constipation.

