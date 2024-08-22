5 reasons why you feel constipated before periods

Lifestyle
Stomach pain and back pain are common menstrual cramps. But constipation before menstruation is a problem that plagues most women.
The following are some of the causes of constipation before menstruation.
The body produces prostaglandin before menstruation. This helps the uterus to contract. This can slow down bowel movements and lead to constipation.
Cravings for salty, sugary, or processed foods increase before menstruation. These can lead to constipation.
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can increase stress and anxiety. Stress is a major cause of constipation.
Some women take iron supplements to prevent anemia. Experts say that iron supplements can lead to constipation.