Nagaland state lottery result May 16, 2024

Check today's winning numbers

Lottery in India

Lotteries in India are run by the government which gives hope to people to earn some money.

Dear MAHANADI result

Dear MAHANADI result will be out at 1 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear LAKE result

Dear LAKE result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Sandpiper result

Dear Sandpiper result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

