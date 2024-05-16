Lifestyle

Dengue In Bengaluru -7 tips to keep yourself safe THIS monsoon

National Dengue Day 2024: Here are seven tips to keep yourself safe from dengue in Bengaluru during the monsoon season.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Mosquito Nets

Use bed nets while sleeping, especially if you do not have screened windows, to provide an additional layer of protection against mosquito bites.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Mosquito Repellents

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing and use mosquito repellent products in your home, such as coils, sprays, and electric plug-ins.

Image credits: Freepik

Eliminate Standing Water

To prevent mosquito breeding, regularly empty and clean containers that collect water, such as flower pots, bird baths, and gutters.

Image credits: Freepik

Install Screens and Nets

To reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes indoors, put up mosquito screens on windows and doors and sleep under mosquito nets.

Image credits: Freepik

Wear Protective Clothing

Dress in long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimize skin exposure, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Image credits: Freepik

Keep Your Surroundings Clean

Ensure that your surroundings are clean and free of any garbage or debris that can collect water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Informed

Keep abreast of dengue outbreaks in your area and follow public health advisories for updated information on dengue prevention and control measures.

Image credits: Freepik
