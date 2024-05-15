Lifestyle

6 smart home appliances that can help you lower your electricity bill

1. Refrigerators and Freezers:

Look for Energy Star certified models, which are designed to consume less energy while still providing optimal performance. Consider the size of the appliance.

2. Washing Machines:

Opt for washing machines with energy-saving features such as cold water settings and load sensors that adjust water usage based on the size of the load.

3. Air Conditioners:

Invest in a high-efficiency air conditioner with a high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) or Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) rating.

4. Ovens and Stoves:

Convection ovens use fans to circulate hot air, resulting in faster and more even cooking, which can reduce energy usage.

5. Lighting:

Switch to LED bulbs, which use significantly less energy and last much longer than regular bulbs. Consider installing smart lighting systems that allow you to control it remotely.

6. Televisions and Entertainment Systems:

Choose energy-efficient TVs with LED or OLED technology and Energy Star certification. Turn off devices when not in use, or use power strips to easily switch off multiple devices.

