 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Nagaland state lottery June 14, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Image credits: Freepik

Lottery in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam

Image credits: Freepik

Dear Meghna morning result

The winning number of Dear Meghna morning result is 78J 49451 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Image credits: Getty

Dear Mountain Day result

Dear Mountain Day result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Image credits: Freepik

Dear Seagull evening result

Dear Seagull evening result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Image credits: Getty

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

Image credits: Freepik

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One