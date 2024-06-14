Nagaland state lottery June 14, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Lifestyle
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam
The winning number of Dear Meghna morning result is 78J 49451 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Mountain Day result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Seagull evening result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.