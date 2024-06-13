 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 sweet dishes you must make for loved ones

Eid-Ul-Adha, a joyous Islamic festival, is marked by prayer, feasting, and the exchange of sweet dishes. Here are seven delightful desserts to enhance your celebrations

Image credits: Freepik

Maamoul

Shortbread cookies stuffed with dates, nuts, or figs. These delicacies are often shaped in intricate molds and dusted with powdered sugar

Image credits: Instagram

Falooda

A chilled dessert drink made with vermicelli, basil seeds, rose syrup, milk, and ice cream. This layered treat is both refreshing and indulgent

Image credits: Pixabay

Basbousa

A semolina cake soaked in simple syrup, often flavored with coconut or orange blossom water. This Egyptian dessert is moist, fragrant, and typically garnished with almond

Image credits: Freepik

Qatayef

Sweet, stuffed pancakes filled with cream, nuts, or sweet cheese, often fried, drizzled with syrup. A popular treat during Eid, they're known for their soft texture

Image credits: Instagram

Sheer Khurma

A rich, creamy dessert made with vermicelli, milk, dates, and a variety of nuts. This traditional dish is flavored with cardamom and rose water

Image credits: Freepik

Baklava

Layers of flaky phyllo pastry filled with a mixture of nuts and sweetened with honey or syrup. This Middle Eastern delight is known for its rich, buttery taste

Image credits: Freepik

Rasgulla

Soft, spongy balls made from chhena (Indian cottage cheese) soaked in a light syrup flavored with cardamom and rose water

Image credits: Freepik
