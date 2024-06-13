Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 sweet dishes you must make for loved ones

Lifestyle
Eid-Ul-Adha, a joyous Islamic festival, is marked by prayer, feasting, and the exchange of sweet dishes. Here are seven delightful desserts to enhance your celebrations
Shortbread cookies stuffed with dates, nuts, or figs. These delicacies are often shaped in intricate molds and dusted with powdered sugar
A chilled dessert drink made with vermicelli, basil seeds, rose syrup, milk, and ice cream. This layered treat is both refreshing and indulgent
A semolina cake soaked in simple syrup, often flavored with coconut or orange blossom water. This Egyptian dessert is moist, fragrant, and typically garnished with almond
Sweet, stuffed pancakes filled with cream, nuts, or sweet cheese, often fried, drizzled with syrup. A popular treat during Eid, they're known for their soft texture
A rich, creamy dessert made with vermicelli, milk, dates, and a variety of nuts. This traditional dish is flavored with cardamom and rose water
Layers of flaky phyllo pastry filled with a mixture of nuts and sweetened with honey or syrup. This Middle Eastern delight is known for its rich, buttery taste
Soft, spongy balls made from chhena (Indian cottage cheese) soaked in a light syrup flavored with cardamom and rose water