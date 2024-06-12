World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, theme, origin, significance

Lifestyle
World Day Against Child Labour highlights the plight of children in hazardous work. The 2024 theme, Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour, urges collective action
Observed on June 12 is World Day Against Child Labour. The theme, 'Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour,' emphasizes collective action to eradicate child labour
Child labour refers to any work that is inappropriate for a child’s age, physical, or mental capacity, impacting their education and well-being
In India, Constitution prohibits children under 14 from working in hazardous occupations. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) similarly defines a child as anyone under 18
The 2024 theme, 'Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour,' highlights the importance of collective efforts
This year marks 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labour. It is also a pivotal time to enhance the implementation of ILO Conventions
World Day Against Child Labour promotes a global call to stop child labour. Since 1987, India's National Policy on Child Employment has focused on rehabilitating children
Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labour, the day calls for intensified efforts and collaboration