World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, theme, origin, significance

World Day Against Child Labour highlights the plight of children in hazardous work. The 2024 theme, Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour, urges collective action

Image credits: Freepik

Date and Theme for 2024

Observed on June 12 is World Day Against Child Labour. The theme, 'Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour,' emphasizes collective action to eradicate child labour

Image credits: Freepik

Understanding Child Labour

Child labour refers to any work that is inappropriate for a child’s age, physical, or mental capacity, impacting their education and well-being

Image credits: Freepik

Legal Protections

In India, Constitution prohibits children under 14 from working in hazardous occupations. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) similarly defines a child as anyone under 18

Image credits: Freepik

Theme Significance

The 2024 theme, 'Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour,' highlights the importance of collective efforts

Image credits: Freepik

25th Anniversary of Key Conventions

This year marks 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labour. It is also a pivotal time to enhance the implementation of ILO Conventions

Image credits: Freepik

Origin and Policy in India

World Day Against Child Labour promotes a global call to stop child labour. Since 1987, India's National Policy on Child Employment has focused on rehabilitating children

Image credits: Freepik

Urgent Need for Action

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labour, the day calls for intensified efforts and collaboration

Image credits: Freepik
