Bali to Phuket: 7 perfect honeymoon destinations in Asia

Asia boasts diverse honeymoon spots, from tropical beaches to cultural gems. Explore 7 romantic destinations perfect for creating unforgettable memories

Bali

Bali is renowned for its stunning beaches, lush rice terraces, and vibrant culture. Honeymooners can enjoy luxury resorts, private villas, romantic beach dinners

Maldives

The Maldives offers overwater bungalows, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters. It's perfect for couples seeking privacy and luxury

Phuket

Phuket combines beautiful beaches with a lively nightlife and rich culture. Couples can explore nearby islands, enjoy water sports, relax on tranquil beaches

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto is ideal for couples seeking tradition, romance. Its serene temples, beautiful gardens, historic tea houses, cherry blossom-lined streets create picturesque setting

Palawan, Philippines

Palawan, with its turquoise waters and limestone cliffs, is a paradise for nature lovers. Highlights include island-hopping tours, exploring hidden lagoons and caves

Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An offers a mix of charming old-world architecture and vibrant culture. Couples can enjoy lantern-lit streets, boat rides on the Thu Bon River

Langkawi, Malaysia

Langkawi boasts stunning beaches, lush rainforests, luxurious resorts. It's perfect for relaxation, adventure, with options for cable car rides, island-hopping

