Lifestyle

World Milk Day 2024: 7 top milk producing countries in the world

Here's the top seven milk-producing countries: India, the US, China, Pakistan, Brazil, Germany, and Russia, focusing on their unique contributions to global milk supply

Image credits: Pixabay

India

India is the largest milk producer, contributing over 20% of world's milk. The dairy industry is crucial for rural economy, with millions of small-scale farmers involved

Image credits: Pixabay

United States

The US ranks second, with California, Wisconsin, and Idaho as leading states. The industry is characterized by large-scale, technologically advanced dairy farms

Image credits: Pixabay

China

China has rapidly expanded its dairy production, driven by increasing domestic demand for dairy products. Major milk-producing regions include Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang

Image credits: Pixabay

Pakistan

Pakistan is a significant milk producer, primarily through smallholder farms. Punjab and Sindh are the main dairy regions. Buffaloes are a crucial part of the industry

Image credits: Pixabay

Brazil

Brazil's dairy industry is centered in the Southeast and South regions, particularly Minas Gerais. The sector comprises numerous family farms and large commercial operations

Image credits: Pixabay

Germany

Germany is the leading milk producer in the European Union. The dairy sector is highly organized, with cooperative structures playing a significant role

Image credits: Pixabay

Russia

Russia has seen growth in dairy sector, with significant investments in modernization. Major milk-producing areas include the Central Federal District and Volga Federal District

Image credits: Pixabay
