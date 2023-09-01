Lifestyle

7 delectable snacks to elevate your weekend parties

1. Mini Sliders:

Create a slider station with mini burger patties, slider buns, and an array of toppings like cheese, lettuce, tomato, and condiments. Your guests can customize their sliders too.

2. Mozzarella Sticks:

Breaded mozzarella sticks that are baked to golden perfection are irresistible. Serve them with marinara sauce for dipping.

3. Bruschetta:

Top toasted baguette slices with a mix of diced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. It's a burst of Mediterranean flavor in every bite.

4. Loaded Nachos:

Layer tortilla chips with melted cheese, jalapeños, black beans, sour cream, and guacamole. It's a hearty and shareable snack.

5. Caprese Skewers:

Alternate cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves on skewers. Drizzle them with balsamic glaze for a simple yet elegant appetizer.

6. Cucumber Sandwiches:

Make bite-sized cucumber sandwiches with cream cheese, cucumber slices, and dill. They're light and refreshing.

7. Chicken Wings:

You can't go wrong with crispy chicken wings in various flavors like buffalo, barbecue, or garlic parmesan. Serve with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

