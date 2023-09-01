Lifestyle
Create a slider station with mini burger patties, slider buns, and an array of toppings like cheese, lettuce, tomato, and condiments. Your guests can customize their sliders too.
Breaded mozzarella sticks that are baked to golden perfection are irresistible. Serve them with marinara sauce for dipping.
Top toasted baguette slices with a mix of diced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. It's a burst of Mediterranean flavor in every bite.
Layer tortilla chips with melted cheese, jalapeños, black beans, sour cream, and guacamole. It's a hearty and shareable snack.
Alternate cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves on skewers. Drizzle them with balsamic glaze for a simple yet elegant appetizer.
Make bite-sized cucumber sandwiches with cream cheese, cucumber slices, and dill. They're light and refreshing.
You can't go wrong with crispy chicken wings in various flavors like buffalo, barbecue, or garlic parmesan. Serve with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing.