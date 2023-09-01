7 plants you can grow in bottles and jars

Lifestyle
Growing plants in jars and bottles is a creative and space-efficient way to bring greenery into your home. Here are seven plants that can thrive in jars and bottles:
Mosses can thrive in closed jars, creating a lush and serene miniature landscape. They require minimal care and can be a beautiful addition to your home.
Air plants don't require soil and can be placed directly in jars or bottles. They absorb nutrients and moisture from the air, making them perfect for unique hanging displays.
Succulents are well-suited for growing in small containers. Their ability to store water makes them low-maintenance choices.
Lucky bamboo is often grown in water and can thrive in narrow-necked bottles. It's believed to bring good luck and positive energy.
Pothos is known for its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves. It can grow in water and is an excellent choice for hanging bottles.
Spider plants are adaptable and can grow well in jars. Their arching leaves and ability to produce "spiderettes" make them visually appealing.
Many herbs can thrive in jars and bottles on a sunny windowsill. Basil, mint, rosemary, and thyme are some options that can be grown successfully in small containers.