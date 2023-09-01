Lifestyle

7 plants you can grow in bottles and jars

Growing plants in jars and bottles is a creative and space-efficient way to bring greenery into your home. Here are seven plants that can thrive in jars and bottles:
 

Image credits: Freepik

Moss Terrarium:

Mosses can thrive in closed jars, creating a lush and serene miniature landscape. They require minimal care and can be a beautiful addition to your home.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Air Plants (Tillandsia)

Air plants don't require soil and can be placed directly in jars or bottles. They absorb nutrients and moisture from the air, making them perfect for unique hanging displays.

Image credits: Freepik

Succulents

Succulents are well-suited for growing in small containers. Their ability to store water makes them low-maintenance choices.

Image credits: Freepik

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Lucky bamboo is often grown in water and can thrive in narrow-necked bottles. It's believed to bring good luck and positive energy.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Pothos is known for its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves. It can grow in water and is an excellent choice for hanging bottles.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Spider plants are adaptable and can grow well in jars. Their arching leaves and ability to produce "spiderettes" make them visually appealing.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Herbs

Many herbs can thrive in jars and bottles on a sunny windowsill. Basil, mint, rosemary, and thyme are some options that can be grown successfully in small containers.
 

Image credits: Freepik
