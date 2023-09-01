Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their major components

Lifestyle
Earth to Mars are 8 planets of the Milky Way solar system. Let's Find out the major components of each of these planets
Mercury is composed mainly of iron, making it the most metal-rich planet in our solar system
Venus has a thick atmosphere primarily composed of carbon dioxide, which creates a runaway greenhouse effect, resulting in extremely high temperatures on its surface
Earth is known for its abundance of water, covering approximately 71% of its surface in the form of oceans, lakes, and rivers
Mars has a reddish appearance due to the presence of iron oxides, commonly known as rust, on its surface
Jupiter is a gas giant composed mostly of hydrogen and helium. It is the largest planet in the solar system
Similar to Jupiter, Saturn is primarily composed of hydrogen and helium, but it is also known for its stunning ring system
Uranus has a composition that includes hydrogen, helium, and methane in its atmosphere, which gives it a blue-green color
Neptune, like Uranus, consists mainly of hydrogen, helium, and methane, contributing to its deep blue color
Pluto is composed mainly of water ice, methane ice, and nitrogen ice. These ices make up its surface and give it a distinct appearance