Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their major components

Earth to Mars are 8 planets of the Milky Way solar system. Let's Find out the major components of each of these planets

Mercury

Mercury is composed mainly of iron, making it the most metal-rich planet in our solar system

Venus

Venus has a thick atmosphere primarily composed of carbon dioxide, which creates a runaway greenhouse effect, resulting in extremely high temperatures on its surface

Earth

Earth is known for its abundance of water, covering approximately 71% of its surface in the form of oceans, lakes, and rivers

Mars

Mars has a reddish appearance due to the presence of iron oxides, commonly known as rust, on its surface

Jupiter

Jupiter is a gas giant composed mostly of hydrogen and helium. It is the largest planet in the solar system

Saturn

Similar to Jupiter, Saturn is primarily composed of hydrogen and helium, but it is also known for its stunning ring system

Uranus

Uranus has a composition that includes hydrogen, helium, and methane in its atmosphere, which gives it a blue-green color

Neptune

Neptune, like Uranus, consists mainly of hydrogen, helium, and methane, contributing to its deep blue color

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto is composed mainly of water ice, methane ice, and nitrogen ice. These ices make up its surface and give it a distinct appearance

