Lifestyle
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are packed with nutrients like vitamin E, biotin, and omega-3 fatty acids. They help combat hair loss and promote hair strength.
Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with vitamins A and C, iron, and folate. These nutrients support hair follicles and promote a healthy scalp.
Eggs are packed with biotin, a B-vitamin known to enhance hair growth and overall hair health. They also provide essential protein and nutrients like zinc and selenium.
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants. They also provide vitamin C, which aids collagen production.
Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, a nutrient that the body converts into vitamin A. This vitamin is essential for cell growth, including hair cells.
Avocado is rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which moisturize the scalp and hair, preventing dryness and breakage.
A superb source of protein and vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), which is essential for proper hair health. It also contains vitamin D, another key nutrient for hair growth.