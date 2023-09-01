Lifestyle

7 Foods That Supercharge Hair Growth

Image credits: Freepik

1. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are packed with nutrients like vitamin E, biotin, and omega-3 fatty acids. They help combat hair loss and promote hair strength.

Image credits: Getty

2. Spinach

Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with vitamins A and C, iron, and folate. These nutrients support hair follicles and promote a healthy scalp.

Image credits: Getty

3. Eggs

Eggs are packed with biotin, a B-vitamin known to enhance hair growth and overall hair health. They also provide essential protein and nutrients like zinc and selenium.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants. They also provide vitamin C, which aids collagen production.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, a nutrient that the body converts into vitamin A. This vitamin is essential for cell growth, including hair cells.

Image credits: Getty

6. Avocado

Avocado is rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which moisturize the scalp and hair, preventing dryness and breakage.

Image credits: Getty

7. Greek yogurt

A superb source of protein and vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), which is essential for proper hair health. It also contains vitamin D, another key nutrient for hair growth.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One