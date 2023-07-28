Lifestyle

Mysuru to Coorg: 7 must-visit places when in Karnataka

Karnataka offers a diverse range of experiences, from historical marvels to natural wonders, making it a must-visit destination for any traveler.

Mysore (Mysuru)

Famous for its grand Mysore Palace, a splendid example of Indo-Saracenic architecture, and the vibrant Dasara festival.

Hampi

A UNESCO World Heritage site featuring ancient ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, including the iconic Stone Chariot and Virupaksha Temple.

Gokarna

A tranquil coastal town with pristine beaches, sacred temples, and a relaxed hippie vibe.

Bangalore (Bengaluru)

Karnataka's capital city is known for its vibrant culture, modern amenities, and historical landmarks like Bangalore Palace and Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

Jog Falls

One of India's highest waterfalls, nestled amidst lush forests, offering breathtaking views during the monsoon season.

Badami

Known for its stunning cave temples and rock-cut architecture from the Chalukya dynasty.

Coorg (Kodagu)

A picturesque hill station with lush coffee plantations, mist-covered mountains, and the serene Abbey Falls.

