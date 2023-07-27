Zesty lemons: 6 skin-transforming benefits you never knew

Lifestyle
Lemon has long been cherished for its health and beauty benefits. However, the real treasure lies not just in the fruit itself but also in the outcast peel.
Lemon peel contains natural skin-brightening agents, such as citric acid and vitamin C. It helps fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
The antibacterial properties of lemon peel help to fight acne-causing bacteria. Its astringent qualities help reduce excess oil production.
It removes dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover. This natural exfoliation can leave your skin looking more radiant without causing irritation.
Lemon peels have antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols. It protects the skin from oxidative stress and damage improving skin elasticity.
The appearance of scars can be minimized by regular use of lemon peel. Its skin-renewing properties aid in fading scars, and promoting skin repair.
It is rich in essential oils and nutrients that deeply nourish and hydrate the skin. It maintains skin's moisture barrier and prevent dryness.
Lemon peel can revitalize and refresh dull-looking skin. The vitamin C and citric acid brightens the complexion and restore natural radiance.