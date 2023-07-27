Lifestyle

Idli to Pani Puri: 6 tasty street foods in Coimbatore

Idli is the tastiest street food in Coimbatore. Main ingredients of Kheema idli are urad dal and rice. Here are 6 tasty street foods in Coimbatore.

Dosa

Kheema Dosa is popular and made with urad dal and rice served with sambar and coconut chutney in Coimbatore.

Bhel Puri

Coimbatore Bhel Puri includes pani puri, sev, masala gravy, puffed rice, onion, tomato, carrot, cilantro, salt and lime juice and is tasty street food.

Masala Puri

Pani puris get filled with masala and peas by making a hole including onion, tomatoes, grated carrots and cilantro.

Cheese Murukku Sandwich

It is made with cucumber, tomatoes and onions amid two mini murukkus with green chutney, and cheese to increase flavours.

Pani Puri

Small round puris are served with spicy, sweet and sour water and boiled potatoes or chana are another staple street food in Coimbatore.

