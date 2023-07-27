Lifestyle

Classic to Keema: 6 tasty Samosas to enjoy in Monsoons

Mashed potatoes and peas filling into triangular pastry sheets fried and served with green chutney is classic samosa. Here are 6 tasty samosas to enjoy in monsoons.

Paneer Samosa

Crumbled savoury paneer filling with spices inside fried triangle pastry with green chutney is paneer samosa.

Cheese Corn Samosa

Corn with cheese and spices creates a cheesy and flavoured samosa perfect for monsoons.

Spinach and Cheese Samosa

Spinach filling with cheese and spices creates a tangy and filling healthy version of samosa eaten in monsoons.

Sweet Samosa

Sweet jaggery filling with nuts and elaichi powder in fried triangle pastry is a delicious sweet samosa.

Keema Samosa

Minced meat or the chicken savoury filling with spices inside fried triangle pastry is yummy Keema samosa.

