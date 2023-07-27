Classic to Keema: 6 tasty Samosas to enjoy in Monsoons

Lifestyle
Mashed potatoes and peas filling into triangular pastry sheets fried and served with green chutney is classic samosa. Here are 6 tasty samosas to enjoy in monsoons.
Crumbled savoury paneer filling with spices inside fried triangle pastry with green chutney is paneer samosa.
Corn with cheese and spices creates a cheesy and flavoured samosa perfect for monsoons.
Spinach filling with cheese and spices creates a tangy and filling healthy version of samosa eaten in monsoons.
Sweet jaggery filling with nuts and elaichi powder in fried triangle pastry is a delicious sweet samosa.
Minced meat or the chicken savoury filling with spices inside fried triangle pastry is yummy Keema samosa.