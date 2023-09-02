Lifestyle

Mysore to Coorg: 7 places to visit this September in South India

Discover the diverse wonders of South India, from historic temples in Mysore to serene backwaters in Kerala, and picturesque beaches in Gokarna

Image credits: Getty

Mysore

Explore the opulent Mysore Palace, an architectural marvel known for its intricate design and grandeur. Don't miss the evening illumination of the palace

Image credits: Getty

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the 'Scotland of India', Coorg is ideal for nature lovers. The coffee plantations, waterfalls, and lush forests are a treat during this season.

Image credits: our own

Hampi

Explore the UNESCO-listed Hampi Ruins, a vast complex of ancient temples, palaces, and monuments, showcasing the rich history of the Vijayanagara Empire

Image credits: Getty

Alleppy

The backwaters of Kerala are lush and rejuvenated post-monsoon. Experience serene boat rides and Ayurvedic treatments amidst lush greenery.

Image credits: our own

Gokarna

A tranquil coastal town with pristine beaches, sacred temples, and a relaxed hippie vibe

Image credits: Instagram

Kodaikanal

Take a stroll along Coaker's Walk, a paved pathway with panoramic views of the Western Ghats

Image credits: Instagram

Pondicherry

Stroll through the charming streets of the French Quarter, where you can admire colonial architecture and indulge in French cuisine

Image credits: Getty

Munnar

Tea Plantations: Wander through the lush tea plantations of Munnar, where you can learn about tea production and enjoy breathtaking views

Image credits: Instagram
