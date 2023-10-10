Lifestyle
This creamy tomato-based curry, with succulent pieces of chicken, is a North Indian delight loved for its rich and velvety texture.
A vegetarian favorite, this curry combines fresh spinach (palak) with chunks of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a flavorful gravy.
Hailing from Kashmir, this aromatic curry features tender pieces of meat (usually lamb or goat) in a red-hued, aromatic gravy infused with a blend of spices.
A luxurious vegetarian curry, Malai Kofta features soft kofta balls made from a mixture of paneer and vegetables, bathed in a creamy tomato-based sauce.
This spicy and tangy curry, with its roots in Goa, combines marinated meat (often pork) with vinegar and aromatic spices, resulting in a distinctive flavor.
A beloved vegetarian option, this dish showcases marinated and grilled paneer cubes in a creamy tomato-based sauce, bursting with smoky flavors.
A Parsi specialty, Dhansak combines meat (usually mutton or chicken) with lentils and a melange of spices, creating a delightful sweet and savory curry.
The coastal state of Kerala offers a tantalizing fish curry made with fresh catch, coconut milk, and an array of spices, providing a burst of flavors.
Hailing from North India, this dish features baby potatoes cooked in a rich and aromatic tomato-based gravy, often complemented by yogurt and cream.
A Bengali classic, Doi Maach combines succulent fish pieces with a luscious yogurt-based gravy, resulting in a tangy and savory delight.