10-Oct-2023

5 books that teach you how to save money

'Your Money or Your Life' provides a framework for understanding the true cost of expenses and achieving financial independence.

Image credits: X

The Total Money Makeover

Dave Ramsey's book offers a step-by-step plan for getting out of debt, building an emergency fund, and achieving financial security.

Image credits: X

'Rich Dad Poor Dad'

Author Robert T. Kiyosaki provides valuable lessons on building wealth and making money work for you.

Image credits: X

'I Will Teach You to Be Rich'

This book offers a six-week program to get your finances on track. It covers topics like budgeting, saving, investing, and earning more money. 
 

Image credits: X

'The Millionaire Next Door'

This book examines the habits and characteristics of self-made millionaires and offers insights into how people accumulate wealth through frugal living.

Image credits: X
