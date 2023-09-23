Lifestyle

23-Sep-2023, 03:13:21 pm

Mural Saree to Kasavu Saree: 7 varieties of Sarees in Kerala

Kerala is known for its rich tradition of sarees. Here are seven popular varieties of sarees from Kerala.

Image credits: Instagram/Ahana Krishna

Mural Saree

Mural sarees are intricately painted, showcasing scenes from mythology, nature, or traditional themes. They are a symbol of artistic expression and culture.

Image credits: Instagram

Kerala Cotton Saree

These sarees are made from fine cotton fabric and are known for their comfort, especially in Kerala's humid climate. 

Image credits: Instagram

Kuthampully Saree

These are handwoven sarees that originate from the village of Kuthampully in Kerala. They often feature intricate golden borders & are a popular choice for traditional events.

Image credits: Instagram/Kuthampully

Kasavu Saree

Kasavu sarees are typically cream or off-white in color with golden zari (metallic thread) borders. They are the most iconic and traditional sarees of Kerala. 

Image credits: Instagram

Kasavu Kavani

It is characterized by its simplicity, consisting of an all-white saree with a Kasavu border. Kasavu Kavani is often worn by women during religious ceremonies and rituals. 

Image credits: Instagram

Settu Mundu

Settu Mundu is a two-piece garment consisting of a white mundu (similar to a dhoti) and a matching upper cloth. 

Image credits: Instagram/ kuthampully

Kanchivaram Saree

These sarees are known for their vibrant colors, intricate designs & heavy silk fabric. They are often chosen for weddings and other grand events.

Image credits: Instagram
