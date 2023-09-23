Lifestyle

Buy Gold: 7 cheapest countries to buy gold during festivals

Remember that gold prices and market circumstances might vary, so verify before buying. Here are 7 countries with low gold prices during festivals.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a major financial and trading hub, and it also boasts a vibrant gold market. There are several places you can buy physical gold in Hong Kong. 

 

United States

This may come as a surprise, but the USA is one of the cheapest locations to buy gold. The US sometimes provides exceptional bargains at meagre costs - even lower than Hong Kong.

United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

Dubai is a popular destination for gold shopping, known for its low or zero tax policies. It attracts shoppers from around the world, including during festive seasons.
 

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia often offers gold at competitive prices due to its lower taxes and strong local demand, especially during special occasions and festivals.
 

Turkey

Turkey has a long history of gold craftsmanship, and Istanbul is known for its bustling gold markets. Prices here can be relatively reasonable compared to other countries.
 

Malaysia

Malaysia has a growing gold market, and Kuala Lumpur is home to several reputable gold shops and jewelers. Prices can be competitive, especially during festivals and celebrations.
 

Singapore

Singapore is known for its well-regulated and transparent gold market. The city-state has gold shops and dealers that offer competitive prices on a wide range of gold products.

