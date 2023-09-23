Lifestyle

Tandoori Chicken to Aloo tikki: 7 appetizers at Indian weddings

As Ranghav Chaddha and Parineeti Chopra gets married, let's look at 7 yummy appetizers you must never miss at Indian weddings

Image credits: Freepik

Aloo Tikki

Aloo tikki chaat features potato patties with creamy yoghurt, green and tamarind chutney, chopped green chillies and chaat masala.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paneer Tikka

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a flavorful mixture of yogurt and spices, skewered, and grilled or baked to perfection

Image credits: Freepik

Dahi Puri

These are small, hollow, crispy puris filled with a mixture of spiced yogurt, tamarind chutney, and sometimes potatoes and chickpeas

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tandoori Chicken

It uses spicy chicken marinated in yoghurt, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic, and garam masala grilled to perfection served with pickled onion rings, lemon

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chaat

Mixture of crispy fried dough, potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and a variety of tangy and spicy chutneys makes a great Indian wedding appetizer

Image credits: Instagram

Chicken Pakora

Chicken pieces are marinated in a spiced batter, typically made with gram flour and various spices, and deep-fried until crispy, unmissable at Indian weddings

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Pani Puri

Pani Puri is made and prepped with deep-fried shells of dough filled with boiled potato, chana (chickpeas), masala and spices is a must appetizer in Indian weddings

Image credits: Image: Freepik
