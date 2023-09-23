Lifestyle

7 tips to choose perfect plants for your garden

Image credits: Freepik

1. Assess Your Garden Space:

Before you start picking plants, take a good look at your space. Consider the amount of sunlight it receives, the type of soil you have, and the available space for planting.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Determine Your Garden's Purpose:

Are you looking to create colorful flower garden, own vegetables, or cultivate a tranquil green space? Define your garden's purpose and vision to guide your plant selections.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Native Plants vs. Exotics:

Native plants are well-suited to your region's climate and are often easier to care for. Exotic plants can add variety, but they may require more attention.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Consider Maintenance Levels:

Be honest about the amount of time and effort you can commit to garden maintenance. Choose plants that align with your available time and gardening expertise.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Plant for All Seasons:

Plan your garden to have something in bloom throughout the year. Research the bloom times and choose a variety of plants accordingly.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Consider Companion Planting:

Some plants grow well together and can even enhance each other's growth while deterring pests. Explore companion planting to create a harmonious and healthy garden ecosystem.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Start Small:

If you're new to gardening, start with a few plants and gradually expand your garden as you gain experience.

Image credits: Freepik
