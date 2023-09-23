Lifestyle
Before you start picking plants, take a good look at your space. Consider the amount of sunlight it receives, the type of soil you have, and the available space for planting.
Are you looking to create colorful flower garden, own vegetables, or cultivate a tranquil green space? Define your garden's purpose and vision to guide your plant selections.
Native plants are well-suited to your region's climate and are often easier to care for. Exotic plants can add variety, but they may require more attention.
Be honest about the amount of time and effort you can commit to garden maintenance. Choose plants that align with your available time and gardening expertise.
Plan your garden to have something in bloom throughout the year. Research the bloom times and choose a variety of plants accordingly.
Some plants grow well together and can even enhance each other's growth while deterring pests. Explore companion planting to create a harmonious and healthy garden ecosystem.
If you're new to gardening, start with a few plants and gradually expand your garden as you gain experience.