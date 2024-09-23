Lifestyle

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia: 10 facts about iconic mansion

1. Mukesh Ambani House

Antilia, the home of India's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, is located on Altamount Road in the Cumballa Hill area of Mumbai.

2. Named after a mythical island

The name Antilia is derived from the mythical island of Antilia in the Atlantic Ocean.

3. Spread over 4 lakh square feet

Antilia is a multi-storey building. It is spread over 4 lakh square feet.

4. Antilia worth Rs 38,415 crore

Antilia was built between 2006-2010 at a cost of around $2 billion (Rs 16,702 crore). Now its estimated value is more than Rs 38,415 crore.

5. Antilia is the second most expensive private house

Antilia is the second most expensive private house in the world after Buckingham Palace.

6. There are 27 floors

Antilia has 27 floors. Its plinth is high and is equivalent to a 40-storey building with a height of 570 feet.

7. Use of pearls

The architectural design of Antilia incorporates the shapes of lotus flower and sun. Crystal, marble and pearls have been used to build it.

8. Can withstand earthquake

Antilia is not only beautiful to look at but also strong. It can withstand even an earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.

9. Swimming pools

Antilia has a health spa, salon, ballroom, 3 swimming pools, yoga studio, dance studio, a theater with a capacity of 50 seats and a snow room. Snowflakes can be blown from here.

10. Lifts, helipad and more

Antilia has 9 high-speed lifts, 6 parking floors for 168 cars, 3 helipads.

