Mukesh Ambani's Antilia: 10 facts about iconic mansion

Antilia, the home of India's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, is located on Altamount Road in the Cumballa Hill area of Mumbai.
The name Antilia is derived from the mythical island of Antilia in the Atlantic Ocean.
Antilia is a multi-storey building. It is spread over 4 lakh square feet.
Antilia was built between 2006-2010 at a cost of around $2 billion (Rs 16,702 crore). Now its estimated value is more than Rs 38,415 crore.
Antilia is the second most expensive private house in the world after Buckingham Palace.
Antilia has 27 floors. Its plinth is high and is equivalent to a 40-storey building with a height of 570 feet.
The architectural design of Antilia incorporates the shapes of lotus flower and sun. Crystal, marble and pearls have been used to build it.
Antilia is not only beautiful to look at but also strong. It can withstand even an earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.
Antilia has a health spa, salon, ballroom, 3 swimming pools, yoga studio, dance studio, a theater with a capacity of 50 seats and a snow room. Snowflakes can be blown from here.
Antilia has 9 high-speed lifts, 6 parking floors for 168 cars, 3 helipads.