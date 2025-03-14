Lifestyle
To give a heavy look to simple printed sarees, you can choose a mirror work plunging neck blouse like Mrunal Thakur. Choose a net support, halter neck, and sleeveless pattern.
You can choose a printed thread embroidery blouse like Mrunal Thakur on everything from heavy Banarasi sarees to plain printed sarees. Have it made in a deep neck.
You can choose such a blouse with both plain and printed sarees. These types of fancy square neck studded blouses are always in high demand.
Heavy blouses in pastel colors have always been in trend. You can choose an intricate zari-work blouse like Mrunal Thakur on heavy to plain printed sarees.
This type of bright colored sequin work full sleeve blouse always looks stunning on a heavy bust. By wearing this, you will look very stunning and your beauty will also blossom.
A deep neckline can change your entire look. This type of off-shoulder bralette blouse will also look amazing on black, white, and many plain sarees.
A deep V-neckline will make your look expensive. You can also choose such a readymade option in a simple-single color. Your figure will look great wearing this.
