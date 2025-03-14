Lifestyle

Choose 7 Blouse Designs from Mrunal Thakur for a Radiant Look

Mirror Work Plunging Neck Blouse

To give a heavy look to simple printed sarees, you can choose a mirror work plunging neck blouse like Mrunal Thakur. Choose a net support, halter neck, and sleeveless pattern.

Printed Thread Embroidery Blouse

You can choose a printed thread embroidery blouse like Mrunal Thakur on everything from heavy Banarasi sarees to plain printed sarees. Have it made in a deep neck.

Square Neck Studded Blouse

You can choose such a blouse with both plain and printed sarees. These types of fancy square neck studded blouses are always in high demand. 

Intricate Zari-Work Blouse

Heavy blouses in pastel colors have always been in trend. You can choose an intricate zari-work blouse like Mrunal Thakur on heavy to plain printed sarees. 

Sequin Work V-Neck Full Sleeve Blouse

This type of bright colored sequin work full sleeve blouse always looks stunning on a heavy bust. By wearing this, you will look very stunning and your beauty will also blossom.

Off Shoulder Bralette Blouse

A deep neckline can change your entire look. This type of off-shoulder bralette blouse will also look amazing on black, white, and many plain sarees. 

Plain V-Neck Readymade Blouse

A deep V-neckline will make your look expensive. You can also choose such a readymade option in a simple-single color. Your figure will look great wearing this.

7 Pakistani Designer Juttis That Will Steal Your Heart

Stylish Eid Co-ord Sets: Modern & Elegant Festive Fashion

Look Like a Princess: 7 Pakistani Printed Suits, New Designs

Steal Alia Bhatt’s blouse styles for just Rs.500