Lifestyle
Alia Bhatt is a fashion queen. When it comes to fashion, she beats everyone. If you are thinking of buying a blouse, take inspiration from Alia's blouse looks.
Adding a modern touch to a Banarasi saree, Alia Bhatt has styled a golden embroidered tube blouse. You can take inspiration from this if you like a revealing look.
Every woman should have a printed blouse like Alia Bhatt. It enhances the beauty of the saree even more. Alia has chosen it sleeveless.
A padded blouse must be in the closet. It enhances the look with both sober and heavy sarees. You will easily find such readymade blouses with mirror, sequin work for up to ₹500.
If you want something classy, then wear a blouse like Alia with a sweetheart neckline. It gives a very bold look. You can style it with cotton, printed, and Ajrakh sarees.
There should also be a heavy embroidery blouse in the wardrobe. It saves the day with every saree. You can wear it with a V-neck. Alia styled a black saree with a deep neck blouse.
The magic of floral work is speaking volumes right now. If you don't wear very deep blouses, then buy such an infinity blouse with a round neck.
