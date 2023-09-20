Lifestyle

20-Sep-2023, 05:23:30 pm

Mount Kilimanjaro to Vesuvius: 7 extinct volcanoes

Mount Kilimanjaro to Vesuvius are 7 extinct volcanoes, including iconic peaks like Mauna Kea and Mount St. Helens, with no recent eruptions, shaping diverse landscapes globally

Image credits: Getty

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Image credits: Getty

Mount St. Helens, United States

Perhaps one of the most famous volcanoes due to its catastrophic eruption in 1980. While it was active for much of its history, it is currently considered dormant or extinct

Image credits: Getty

Mount Teide, Spain

Mount Teide is located on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain. It is the highest peak in Spain and has been dormant for over a century

Image credits: Getty

Mount Vesuvius, Italy

Is famous for its eruption in AD 79, which buried the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum. It has not erupted since 1944 and is considered dormant

Image credits: Getty

Mount Ararat, Turkey

While there have been historical reports of eruptions, it has been dormant for many centuries and is considered extinct

Image credits: Getty

Mauna Kea, Hawaii, United States

Mauna Kea is the tallest volcano on Earth when measured from its base on the ocean floor. It has not erupted in about 4,500 years and is considered extinct

Image credits: Getty

Mount Roraima, Venezuela/Guyana/Brazil

Mount Roraima is a flat-topped mountain located at the intersection of Venezuela, Guyana, and Brazil. It is believed to be an extinct volcano that has eroded over millions of years

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One