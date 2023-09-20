Mount Kilimanjaro to Vesuvius: 7 extinct volcanoes

Lifestyle
Mount Kilimanjaro to Vesuvius are 7 extinct volcanoes, including iconic peaks like Mauna Kea and Mount St. Helens, with no recent eruptions, shaping diverse landscapes globally
Perhaps one of the most famous volcanoes due to its catastrophic eruption in 1980. While it was active for much of its history, it is currently considered dormant or extinct
Mount Teide is located on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain. It is the highest peak in Spain and has been dormant for over a century
Is famous for its eruption in AD 79, which buried the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum. It has not erupted since 1944 and is considered dormant
While there have been historical reports of eruptions, it has been dormant for many centuries and is considered extinct
Mauna Kea is the tallest volcano on Earth when measured from its base on the ocean floor. It has not erupted in about 4,500 years and is considered extinct
Mount Roraima is a flat-topped mountain located at the intersection of Venezuela, Guyana, and Brazil. It is believed to be an extinct volcano that has eroded over millions of years