Mount Kailash to Olympus: 7 Sacred mountains of the world

From sacred Kailash's divine aura to mythical Olympus' godly realm, these peaks bridge earthly and celestial, inspiring spiritual quests across cultures. by Amrita Ghosh

Mount Kailash, Tibet

Revered by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, it is a pilgrimage site, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, it remains unconquered due to its sanctity

Mount Olympus, Greece

The abode of the twelve Olympian gods, presiding over the affairs of mortals. This legendary mountain, Greece's highest, is a symbol of divine power

Mount Ararat, Armenia

This is thought to be the resting place of the biblical Noah's Ark during the Great Flood as narrated in 'Bible' and 'Quran'. 

Adam's Peak, Srilanka

Sri Pada holds religious importance for Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, and Muslims as a sacred footprint at its summit is believed to be Adam's, Shiva's, or Buddha's

Mount Sinai, Egypt

Is where Moses received the Ten Commandments from God, as mentioned in Judeo-Christian and Islamic traditions, its rugged terrain and spiritual importance attract travellers

Mount Uluru, Australia

Central to Aboriginal Australian spirituality, it is a colossal sandstone rock formation with cultural and sacred value, it represents ancestral stories and creation beliefs

Mount Fuji, Japan

Revered in Shintoism, Buddhism, it embodies Japan's cultural and artistic heritage. Artists and poets have immortalized its majestic beauty

