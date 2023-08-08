Mount Kailash to Olympus: 7 Sacred mountains of the world

Lifestyle
From sacred Kailash's divine aura to mythical Olympus' godly realm, these peaks bridge earthly and celestial, inspiring spiritual quests across cultures. by Amrita Ghosh
Revered by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, it is a pilgrimage site, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, it remains unconquered due to its sanctity
The abode of the twelve Olympian gods, presiding over the affairs of mortals. This legendary mountain, Greece's highest, is a symbol of divine power
This is thought to be the resting place of the biblical Noah's Ark during the Great Flood as narrated in 'Bible' and 'Quran'.
Sri Pada holds religious importance for Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, and Muslims as a sacred footprint at its summit is believed to be Adam's, Shiva's, or Buddha's
Is where Moses received the Ten Commandments from God, as mentioned in Judeo-Christian and Islamic traditions, its rugged terrain and spiritual importance attract travellers
Central to Aboriginal Australian spirituality, it is a colossal sandstone rock formation with cultural and sacred value, it represents ancestral stories and creation beliefs
Revered in Shintoism, Buddhism, it embodies Japan's cultural and artistic heritage. Artists and poets have immortalized its majestic beauty