AIIMS (Delhi) to CMC (Vellore)-7 colleges in India to study nursing

India offers several reputable colleges and institutions for studying nursing. Here are seven well-known colleges in India that offer nursing programs.

Sri Ramachandra College of Nursing, Chennai

An esteemed nursing college associated with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Renowned for its medical education, AIIMS offers various nursing programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
 

Manipal College of Nursing, Manipal

A part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, this college is known for its comprehensive nursing programs.
 

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing, New Delhi

This college is affiliated with AIIMS and is one of the oldest and most respected nursing institutions in India.
 

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

CMC is a prestigious institution known for its nursing programs and high-quality healthcare education.
 

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune

AFMC offers nursing education for those interested in serving in the armed forces' medical services.
 

