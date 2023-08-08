AIIMS (Delhi) to CMC (Vellore)-7 colleges in India to study nursing

Lifestyle
India offers several reputable colleges and institutions for studying nursing. Here are seven well-known colleges in India that offer nursing programs.
An esteemed nursing college associated with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.
Renowned for its medical education, AIIMS offers various nursing programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
A part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, this college is known for its comprehensive nursing programs.
This college is affiliated with AIIMS and is one of the oldest and most respected nursing institutions in India.
CMC is a prestigious institution known for its nursing programs and high-quality healthcare education.
AFMC offers nursing education for those interested in serving in the armed forces' medical services.