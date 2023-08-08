Chhena Jalebi to Thekua: 6 sweet dishes from Jharkhand

Lifestyle
Chhena Jalebi to Thekua, let's find the delicious desserts from Jharkhand
Flour, jaggery, and grated coconut is kneaded in a dough which is shaped into intricate patterns and deep-fried until golden brown
Made from sesame seeds and jaggery. The sesame seeds are dry-roasted and mixed with melted jaggery to form a sticky mixture, shaped into bite-sized rounds or bars
Combination of flour, ghee, and sugar, the dough is meticulously rolled into thin strips and coiled into circular shapes, resembling cloves or 'laung' in Hindi
Chhena Jalebi is crafted with chhena and semolina batter. The batter is piped into spiral shapes and deep-fried to a rich golden hue which is then soaked in sugar syrup
Made by blending flour, milk, and sugar into a batter which is then ladled into hot ghee forming pancakes that are fried to golden brown and then soaked in fragrant sugar syrup
Deep-fried dessert made from a batter of flour, sugar, yogurt, and sometimes ripe bananas, gulgulas are small, round fritters that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside