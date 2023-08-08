7 disadvantages of 'Working from Home'

Lifestyle
While working from home offers flexibility and convenience, it also comes with its own set of potential side effects. Here are seven common side effects of working from home.
Lack of social interactions with colleagues can lead to isolation and loneliness, potentially affecting mental well-being.
Improper home office setup may lead to poor posture, discomfort, and musculoskeletal problems.
Difficulty in setting clear boundaries between work and personal time can impact relaxation and stress management.
Sedentary work environments at home may result in reduced physical activity and increased risk of health issues.
Difficulty in separating work from personal life can lead to overworking and burnout.
Home environments may have more distractions, impacting focus and productivity.
Miscommunication or delayed responses can occur due to reliance on digital communication tools.