Helen to Trapped: 7 best Indian survival thrillers you MUST watch

Survival drama films are more than just a rush of adrenaline. It talks about the story of hope, hardships and bland reality. Here are 7 Indian survival drama films to watch.
Helen, a young nurse, aspires to move abroad performed by Anna Ben. An unexpected turn of events happens and she gets trapped in the freezer room of the eatery she works at.
This disaster movie is based on the 2018 Kerala floods that happened. It narrates the story of how the people of Kerala survived the catastrophe together.
It is an upcoming survival drama movie, also titled ‘The Goat Life’. The story is about an abused Malayali migrant worker employed in Saudi Arabia portrayed by Prithviraj.
This Indian drama thriller is about how a two-year-old gets trapped in a house after her father leaves and her mother commits suicide.
Shaurya (Rajkumar Rao) gets trapped in his deserted apartment which is high-raised unintentionally. He has no food, electricity or even neighbours to seek help from.
Anurudhan (Fahadh Faasil) gets trapped inside a landslide which breaks all hopes for an escape. The movie is based on a true story that took place in the high ranges of Kerala.
The movie is about a mother trying to protect her son in a no-ventilation zone with the help of an oxygen cylinder. They are among the bus passengers trapped in a landslide.