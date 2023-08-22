Angel Falls to Niagara Falls: 9 iconic waterfalls of the World

Lifestyle
Explore iconic waterfalls: Chitrakoot (India), Niagara (USA/Canada), Victoria (Zambia/Zimbabwe), Angel (Venezuela), and more, each displaying nature's grandeur and unique beauty
Perhaps the most famous waterfall in the world, Niagara Falls is located on the border between the United States (New York) and Canada (Ontario)
Angel Falls is the world's highest uninterrupted waterfall, dropping from a height of about 3,212 feet (979 meters). It's located in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela
Plitvice is home to a series of interconnected lakes and waterfalls that create a unique cascading effect. The park's turquoise waters and lush greenery make it a natural wonder
one of the tallest waterfalls in North America, the falls consist of three sections: Upper Yosemite Fall, Middle Cascades, and Lower Yosemite Fall
Is one of the largest and most famous waterfalls in the world. It forms the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe and is known for its vast width and impressive height
The Iguazu Falls straddles the border between Argentina and Brazil. This complex of waterfalls is made up of over 270 individual falls and is surrounded by lush rainforest
Kaieteur Falls is renowned for its combination of height and volume. It's about four times higher than Niagara Falls and is situated in the Kaieteur National Park in Guyana
Gullfoss, meaning "Golden Falls," is one of Iceland's iconic waterfalls. It's part of the Hvítá River and is famous for its two-tiered drop and the surrounding dramatic landscape
Sutherland Falls captivates with its three-tiered splendor. Plummeting 1,904 feet, it's among the world's tallest falls, nestled amidst lush rainforest
Located in Chhattisgarh, it is often referred to as the "Niagara of India." It's a horseshoe-shaped waterfall on the Indravati River and is known for its breathtaking beauty