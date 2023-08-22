Lifestyle

Fuel weight loss with these 7 complex carbs

1. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a nutritional powerhouse. They are rich in dietary fiber, which helps you feel full and satisfied. This fiber also aids in digestion and stabilizes blood sugar.

2. Sweet Corn

Sweet corn is another complex carb that can be a valuable addition to your weight loss diet. It contains a good amount of fiber, which aids in digestive health.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is often referred to as a superfood because of its impressive nutritional profile. It's a complete protein, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans.

4. Oats

They contain beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber that can help reduce cholesterol levels and promote a feeling of fullness.

5. Brown Rice

Brown rice is a whole grain that retains its bran and germ layers, providing more fiber and nutrients than its refined counterpart.

6. Lentils

Lentils are a superb source of plant-based protein and complex carbohydrates. They're low in fat and high in fiber, making them an ideal choice for weight management.

7. Barley

It's high in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and promote digestive health.

