Lifestyle
Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, known for its anti-aging properties, helps to reduce fine lines and improve skin texture.
While retinol products are trending all over, Including retinol-rich foods into your diet can naturally support healthy, youthful skin from within.
Here are seven foods that are rich in retinol and can help you achieve smoother skin.
Packed with beta-carotene converted to Vit A, they promote skin cell renewal and fights aging.
Another excellent source of beta-carotene, carrots support skin regeneration and help prevent wrinkles.
Rich in vitamin A, spinach aids in repairing damaged skin tissues and maintaining an even complexion.
Containing preformed vitamin A (retinol), eggs enhance skin cell turnover and strengthen the skin barrier.
This tropical fruit is loaded with beta-carotene and vitamin C, both essential for stimulating collagen production and reducing fine lines.
High in vitamin C and K, broccoli provides anti-inflammatory benefits and supports skin elasticity.
Papaya is rich in vitamin A and enzymes that help exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin.
