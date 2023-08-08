Lifestyle

6 tips for maintaining your coloured hair

Use Color-Safe Shampoo and Conditioner

Invest in shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for color-treated hair. These products are formulated to be gentler on the hair cuticle, prevent fading.

Avoid Chlorine and Saltwater

Chlorine in pools and saltwater at the beach can strip color from your hair. Before swimming, wet your hair and apply a leave-in conditioner to create a barrier.

Trim Regularly

Regular trims help prevent split ends and keep your hair looking healthy. Trimming removes any damaged ends and helps maintain the integrity of your color.

Reduce Heat Styling

Heat styling tools like flat irons and curling wands can accelerate color fading and cause damage.

Limit Wash Frequency

Washing color-treated hair too frequently can cause the color to fade more quickly. Aim to wash your hair every 2-3 days or as needed to preserve the color and natural oils.

Deep Condition Regularly

Use a deep conditioning treatment once a week to restore moisture and maintain the health of your locks

