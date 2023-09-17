Lifestyle

17-Sep-2023, 12:49:25 pm

Love Gold? 7 places to buy temple jewellery in Bangalore

Bengaluru is a city that offers a wide range of shopping options, including temple jewellery. Here are seven places in Bangalore where you can find beautiful temple jewellery.
 

Image credits: our own

Commercial Street

Commercial Street is a popular shopping destination in Bangalore, known for its diverse range of stores. You can find several shops and stores selling traditional temple jewellery.

Image credits: our own

Tanishq

Tanishq is one of India's largest and most trusted jewellery brands. They have several showrooms in Bangalore and provide a range of temple jewellery options.

Image credits: our own

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a well-known chain of jewellery stores in India. They have multiple outlets in Bangalore and offer a wide range of gold temple jewelry pieces.

Image credits: our own

Malleshwaram

Malleshwaram has a shopping area in Bangalore that has several jewellery stores specializing in temple jewellery. You can find exquisite pieces with intricate designs here.

Image credits: our own

Chickpet Market

Chickpet is one of Bangalore's oldest and most famous markets. It is a great place to explore traditional jewelry shops that offer a variety of temple jewelry pieces.

Image credits: our own

Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas is an internationally recognized jewellery brand with a presence in Bangalore. They offer a variety of gold temple jewelry designs.

Image credits: our own

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers is another prominent jewelry brand with a presence in Bangalore. They offer a variety of gold temple jewellery designs.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One