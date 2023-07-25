Mixed Dal to Rajma Chawal: 6 popular foods of Haryana

Lifestyle
Mixed Dal is Lentil curry prepared with various lentils, spices and ghee (clarified butter). Here are 6 popular foods of Haryana.
Kair Sangri ki sabzi are desert beans and berries used to make a lip-smacking stir-fry in Haryana and are famous in Rajasthani cuisine.
Hara dhania Cholia is made and prepared by binding green chickpeas with tomatoes, onions and spices.
Kachri ki Chutney is one of the most popular foods in Haryana and is consumed as a chutney with rice or roti.
For Bajra Khichdi, people marinate one night before cooking and masala added in the cooker with Bajra and Moong Dal makes it delicious.
Rajma spicy curry with rice is another tasty food popular in Haryana made with spices, onion, garlic and tomatoes.