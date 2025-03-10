Lifestyle
Hania Aamir's look is very simple and sober. You can also wear a rayon fabric palazzo suit on the occasion of Ramadan, with light makeup.
If you also want to look special on the occasion of Ramadan, then copy this look of Hania Aamir. She has worn a sleeveless sharara suit with a thin necklace.
Wear a yellow colored full length suit on the occasion of Ramadan. This suit with net lace will look very beautiful to wear. You can wear heavy earrings.
Hania Aamir is looking like a moon in a flower print Anarkali suit. If you also want a traditional look, then you should also wear this type of Anarkali suit.
Fine thread embroidery has been done on the entire kurta in Hania's peach colored suit. The suit is paired with a matching dupatta. Wear golden earrings.
Peach contrast colored suits are perfect for wearing on the occasion of Ramadan. Whether it is Ramadan or a party at home, you will look amazing.
