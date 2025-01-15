Lifestyle
This ISKCON temple is located on Nampally Station Road. Several cultural programs are organized here during Janmashtami. It is also the headquarters of ISKCON in South India.
Radha Vrindavanchandra Temple is very beautiful. Preparations for Krishna Janmashtami begin here in August itself. A large number of devotees gather here at midnight.
Located in Mumbai, the Sri Radha Rasabihari ISKCON Temple is near Juhu Beach. The floral decoration of the deity during Krishna Janmashtami is a sight to behold.
This ISKCON temple is located in South Chennai. Built on 1.5 acres, this temple is the largest Radha Krishna temple in Tamil Nadu. It was built in April 2012.
Located in East of Kailash Nagar, this temple attracts 5 to 7 lakh people on Janmashtami. There is a beautiful art gallery here, which has information related to Lord Krishna.
Located on Bhaktivedanta Swami Marg in Vrindavan, this ISKCON temple was built in 1975. Every year during Janmashtami, a large number of devotees gather here to worship.
Located on the Gandhinagar Highway, the chant of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' is always heard in this temple. Several programs are organized here to improve people's daily lives.
Located in Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru, this temple is very beautiful. It is decorated with colourful lights every year on Janmashtami.
Located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, this temple is not only the second largest temple in India but also in Asia. Built for 200 crores, devotees can visit this temple from Jan 16.
Sri Mayapur Chandrodaya Temple is the largest temple in India. It is located in the Nadia district of WB Spread over 700 acres, the foundation stone was laid in 1972.
