Lifestyle
While most beggars face societal neglect and poverty, some in India lead lavish lives with considerable assets.
Bharat Jain tops the list, earning ₹75,000 monthly through begging.
Kolkata's Lakshmi earns ₹1,000 daily, totaling ₹30,000 monthly.
Geeta, from Mumbai's Charni Road, reportedly bought a flat with her begging earnings.
Pappu, a beggar in Patna, Bihar, possesses assets worth ₹1.25 crore.
Some Indian beggars have more savings than employed individuals, owning apartments and flats.
