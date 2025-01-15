Lifestyle

India's wealthiest beggars with flats and bank balances

While most beggars face societal neglect and poverty, some in India lead lavish lives with considerable assets.

The wealthiest beggar

Bharat Jain tops the list, earning ₹75,000 monthly through begging.

Earns ₹30,000 per month

Kolkata's Lakshmi earns ₹1,000 daily, totaling ₹30,000 monthly.

Bought a flat through begging

Geeta, from Mumbai's Charni Road, reportedly bought a flat with her begging earnings.

Assets worth ₹1.25 crore

Pappu, a beggar in Patna, Bihar, possesses assets worth ₹1.25 crore.

Beggars with more wealth than employed

Some Indian beggars have more savings than employed individuals, owning apartments and flats.

