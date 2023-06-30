Masala Dosa to Chaat: 6 popular Indian dishes

Lifestyle
Masala dosas get made from thin rice batter, flour, lentils and vegetable filling. Here are 6 must-have foods in India.
One for carb lovers, vada pav, consists of a deep-fried potato dumpling placed neatly inside a bun with green and garlic powder chutney.
Gujarati delicacy dhokla is a savoury vegetarian snack made of rice and split chickpeas.
Dal is the Hindi word for lentils, and this soup-like delicacy is made by stewing small black lentils for hours on end.
Often eaten at the start of the day, stuffed parathas with aloo, paneer and gobhi are seen as the breakfast of champions in northern India.
Chaat is a mix of potatoes, fried bread and chickpeas garnished with fresh coriander leaves, yoghurt, and dried ginger and tamarind sauce.