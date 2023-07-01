Lifestyle
Indians love biryani and never miss an opportunity to order their favourite rice savoury.
To celebrate International Biryani Day celebrated on July 02, Swiggy revealed that Indians have placed orders for over 76 million biryani orders in 12 months.
"People across the country placed 219 orders per minute for their favourite dish."
Company crowned Bengaluru on top as the city has 24,000 biryani-serving restaurants.
Dum Biryani is the most popular choice with over 6.2 million orders and around 85 variants. Biryani Rice and Hyderabadi Biryani takes second and third spot.
Hyderabad takes lead with a whopping 7.2 million orders till June this year. Bangalore with almost 5 million orders, and Chennai secured third place with close to 3 million orders.