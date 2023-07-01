Lifestyle

Did you know 7.6 crore biryani orders were delivered in 12 months?

Indians love biryani and never miss an opportunity to order their favourite rice savoury. 

Image credits: Pixabay

7.6 crore Biryani orders in a year

To celebrate International Biryani Day celebrated on July 02, Swiggy revealed that Indians have placed orders for over 76 million biryani orders in 12 months.

Image credits: freepik

How many orders per minute?

"People across the country placed 219 orders per minute for their favourite dish."
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Which city has maximum restaurants?

Company crowned Bengaluru on top as the city has 24,000 biryani-serving restaurants.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Which is the most popular choice?

Dum Biryani is the most popular choice with over 6.2 million orders and around 85 variants. Biryani Rice and Hyderabadi Biryani takes second and third spot.

Image credits: Pixabay

Which city consumes maximum biryani?

Hyderabad takes lead with a whopping 7.2 million orders till June this year. Bangalore with almost 5 million orders, and Chennai secured third place with close to 3 million orders.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One