Masala Chai to Nimbu Pani: 6 popular drinks in India

Masala Chai is a spiced tea made by boiling black tea leaves, milk, cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger. Here are 6 popular drinks in India.
Nimbu Pani is a tangy and sweet cooling drink made with lemon juice, water, sugar, salt, cumin powder and black pepper.
Chaas, also known as buttermilk, is a popular drink in India made from yoghurt and spices.
Filter coffee is a popular style of coffee drink enjoyed in South India.
Aam Panna is a popular cooling drink in Indian houses for summer created and made with raw green mangoes, also known as kaccha aam.
Lassi is a refreshing and creamy yoghurt-based drink that is a beloved part of Indian cuisine.