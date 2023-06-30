Mughlai Paratha to Luchi-7 Breakfast Dishes From Bengal

Lifestyle
If you have a penchant for delectable flavours, aromatic spices, and indulgent cuisine, then you cannot miss out on these 7 iconic Bengali breakfast dishes.
Dim Pauruti bread with chaa is a popular Bengali breakfast. A cup of tea is like fuel for Bengalis, and it goes so well with egg toast for the morning.
A spicy chickpea or Bengal gramme dish can be eaten as a snack with toppings of onion, masalas, and lemon. It can also be eaten with hot luchi as a supper.
Siddho Bhaat is usually a good bet! Your spirit will be soothed by steamed rice with spicy boiled potato, masoor dal, boiled egg, and a teaspoon of ghee.
Radha Ballabhi is a deep-fried lentil-stuffed poori or Indian flatbread made with mustard oil. Deep-fried pooris are eaten with spicy potato dish aloor dum or aloor tarkari.
Fulko luchi (soft fluffy flatbreads) are delicious. Bengalis are obsessed about luchi, and it goes well with everything.
A deep-fried egg paratha stuffed with mutton/chicken. It's pretty hefty because it's stuffed with delectable goodies. This meaty wrap is typically eaten for breakfast on Sundays.
Panta Bhaat evokes strong feelings in many Bengalis. Panta bhaat is made with fermented rice, spicy potatoes, onion, chilies, and a teaspoon of mustard oil.
Kochuri and puris are quite similar. These are deep-fried in oil after being packed with a mildly spicy combination of boiled peas and spices.